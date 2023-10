Rolando Osoria Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

An unlicensed contractor from Miami has been arrested for not doing work on a pool he was paid to fix.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Rolando Osoria on Thursday for not delivering on over $750 in contracting work.

Osoria is accused of being hired to repair a pool cage damaged by Hurricane Ian and never working on it.

He faces charges for unlicensed contracting.