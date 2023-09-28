WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWSResilience of a community: Southwest Florida reflects on Hurricane Ian

WINK Investigations

Police search for unlicensed contractor who failed to show up for trial twice

A bench warrant is out for the unlicensed contractor WINK News has investigated for years. Christopher Pascale is wanted for not showing up to his own trial again. He’s charged with contracting without a license and doing that work without permits. One Naples family is at the center of this court case. They said he destroyed their home after Hurricane Irma.

WINK Investigations

Sunseeker Resort won’t share fine print of $100K retention bonus

You’ve heard the pitch: a 100-thousand dollar retention bonus to work at the new Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor. The company says it’ll pay you $10k per year, after 10 years of continuous employment, but what you don’t know about the bonus, could impact your decision to go for it.