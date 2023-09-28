WINK Investigations
Questions persist following Hurricane Ian After-Action Report
After Hurricane Ian, Lee County searched for answers, paying for an after-action report. But questions persist.
Police search for unlicensed contractor who failed to show up for trial twice
A bench warrant is out for the unlicensed contractor WINK News has investigated for years. Christopher Pascale is wanted for not showing up to his own trial again. He’s charged with contracting without a license and doing that work without permits. One Naples family is at the center of this court case. They said he destroyed their home after Hurricane Irma.
Southwest Florida official under fire as local district settles lawsuit
Complaints of gender discrimination and harassing comments, all said to be happening within a public organization, have come to light.
WINK News Investigates ticket refunds for Hertz Arena concert
Joe Knopp has not answered WINK News’ calls or emails to explain what he thinks needs to happen in order to resurrect this event.
Hurricane Ian ‘benefit concert’ at Hertz Arena postponed following WINK News investigation
Many of you have asked me to keep digging into the Hurricane Ian “benefit concert” taking place at Hertz Arena. I’m following the money.
How to file a claim for pothole damage
WINK News Investigations looked into how to file claims if your car is damaged by a pothole. The average cost of repairs is about $400.
Deepfake video of Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping 2024 presidential race goes viral, cybersecurity expert weighs in
A viral deepfake video featuring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race has raised questions.
Insurance fallout and payment delays put Englewood animal sanctuary in jeopardy
One woman worries the long struggle with her now insolvent insurance company to get her animal sanctuary repaired will force her to close.
Fuel contamination crisis: Southwest Florida residents still seeking compensation for damaged vehicles
It’s been nearly two weeks since the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services identified a widespread fuel contamination issue.
Is Hurricane Ian ‘benefit concert’ at Hertz Arena the real deal?
Is the concert really benefiting Ian victims?
FEMA’s relief fund running low amid surge in natural disasters
As of Aug. 29, FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund had a balance of $3.4 billion. FEMA directed the implementation of “Immediate Needs Funding.”
SWFL residents struggle with damaged vehicles due to bad gas, limited options
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that it had identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination.