Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will personally oversee the investigation into the second assassination attempt on former President Trump.

“We’re going to be doing a state-level investigation … Feds are involved,” said DeSantis. “We’ll be making an announcement in ensuing days.”

The Secret Service fired shots at Ryan Wesley Routh “Ruth” after he pointed an AK-style rifle at Trump while he was golfing in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

After the shots were fired, Routh ran out of the bushes he had been hiding in and escaped in a black car before authorities tracked him down.

The Secret Service has said the suspect did not fire a shot or even have a line of sight on the former president.

They also said that Routh was camping at the golf course for 12 hours beforehand.

Routh was a self-employed affordable housing builder in Hawaii with an arrest record spanning decades and regularly posted about politics and current events.

But why would the governor want to open his own investigation as opposed to letting the FBI handle it?

The governor said he believes there were multiple violations of state law but didn’t give specifics. However, those likely have to do with the firearm the shooter used.

DeSantis said another reason he’s doing the investigation is to ensure the truth about what happened comes out in a “credible way.”

DeSantis held a presser in Orlando where he said, “Look at the federal government, with all due respect to them, you know, those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction, are now going to be investigating this. I just think that that may not be the best thing for this country. Nevertheless, they have their prerogative, but we have our prerogative, and so we’ll be making an announcement further along those lines in the ensuing days.”

The governor also spoke about the assassination attempt Monday morning on WINK News’ sister station, Fox 925 Radio.

He mentioned he’s been to the Trump International Golf Club and has had concerns for some time about security, especially at that section where the shooter was between holes 5 and 6, mostly due to its proximity to the road.

CBS News was reporting that the area is also the place where the press goes to take pictures of the former President playing.

One of the big questions remaining is whether the former President’s security is up to par.

WINK News reporter Claire Galt spoke with local attorney and retired FBI agent Bob Foley, who told her the investigation should be all hands on deck.

“It’s evident at this point certainly, that there are those who wish ill upon the former president. The number of the threats that are materializing into reality is significantly increasing, and as a result, it appears as though all stops need to be pulled and a full-court press on security should be the primary focus,” said Foley.

Galt asked, “Do you know if Donald Trump’s level of protection is the same as all the other former presidents like Barack Obama or Bill Clinton?”

Foley responded with, “It certainly should be. There’s a statute and plenty of policy that creates a certain level of protection, and that is in effect. However, it’s evidently obvious at this point that there has to be that level, plus more.”

As for the FBI’s investigation, Foley told us he suspects they will be digging deep into Routh’s personal life, his social media, and who he deals with. They will also be looking at any terroristic connections or underlying motives.