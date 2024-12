The City of Cape Coral is seeing two giant projects that will change how the city flows forever.

One is being called one of the most lucrative land deals in Lee County history.

The other is a road project that could reduce evacuation times by 30%.

The first is the $100 million Hudson Creek deal for more than 1700 acres of land in Northwest Cape Coral, where 3,500 homes will soon be built.



Many residents are upset about the crowding it could bring to the Cape.

Locals gave their thoughts about the project on an empty lot of land next to Yucca Pens Preserve.

There were many comments on the WINK News Facebook page about the project.

The city responded to some of these claims, saying, “The city is not involved in the purchase of this property, and the developer will be responsible for utilities and other infrastructure.”

Mike Stover said he has been a developer for 40 years, so he doesn’t want to complain about it, but he has reservations.

“We have a lot more traffic,” said Stover. “Maybe that means that we’ll get this road here, four lanes, pretty soon. Hopefully, we’ll also get some commercial stuff because right now, we drive 10 miles to go to the grocery store, other than coming to Dollar General.”

Stover went to Dollar General because there wasn’t much else nearby for people to congregate, and that is one reason why Frank Monty, a 20-year Cape Coral resident, is ready to celebrate.

“Major. This used to be a sleepy town,” said Monty. “It was embarrassing saying you’re from the Cape because the only ones who come here are people who want to relax and retire.”

He said the people who are upset about it should have been around the last two years before the deal closed. He also said Cape Coral needs more.

“It’s changed,” said Monty. “It’s grown. It’s big. There’s a lot of land.”