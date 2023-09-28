Gulfshore Business

The longtime local entrepreneurs behind Natural Wines Naples and Café Nutrients joined forces to create a new wine store and bar this month in Naples. Peter Rizzo recently relocated his Natural Wines store in Liberty Plaza two miles south to the space on U.S. 41 that has operated as Café Nutrients since 2020. Ming Yee, the chef and owner of Café Nutrients, welcomed Rizzo and his hundreds of bottles of wine into his health-centric cafe, which has […]