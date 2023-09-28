Gulfshore Business
Taco Works to expand from Cape Coral to downtown Fort Myers
Taco Works, a taco joint popularized in Cape Coral, is expanding to its second turnkey location in downtown Fort Myers at 1617 Hendry St., Suite 102, in October. Coining the motto “purposely unauthentic,” Ozzie Morrobel and Max Curtis knew they had something special on their hands three years ago. First launching as a food truck […]
2 Naples businesses merge to create new wine venue
The longtime local entrepreneurs behind Natural Wines Naples and Café Nutrients joined forces to create a new wine store and bar this month in Naples. Peter Rizzo recently relocated his Natural Wines store in Liberty Plaza two miles south to the space on U.S. 41 that has operated as Café Nutrients since 2020. Ming Yee, the chef and owner of Café Nutrients, welcomed Rizzo and his hundreds of bottles of wine into his health-centric cafe, which has […]
Naples Brookside Marina rezoned from residential to commercial
Naples Brookside Marina was rezoned from single-family residential to commercial upon a unanimous vote Tuesday from the Collier County Board of Commissioners. The 7-acre submerged property is near Rock Creek and is just east of the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard. The submerged lands are privately owned by John Giglio with Naples […]
Charlotte County approves plans for new homes in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners gave the green light Tuesday to several more developments in Punta Gorda. A developer’s preliminary plat plan was unanimously approved for a subdivision near the Creekside neighborhood off Taylor Road. Called The Bend at Alligator Creek, the development will consist of 89 single-family lots and seven tracts on 26.22 […]
Punta Gorda hotel owner given 30 days to clean up pool, apply for permit
The Punta Gorda Code Enforcement board gave Amer Asmar, whose firm Punta Gorda AA Hotel LLC owns the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel, 30 days to remove stagnant water from the pool and pull a permit to either rebuild or demolish the building. The property is at 300 W. Retta Esplanade in the historic downtown area […]
Local organizations collaborate to address food insecurity in Immokalee
Food bank network Feeding Florida estimates one in 10 Southwest Florida residents are experiencing food insecurity, with a large amount residing in Immokalee. The Department of Agriculture classifies major portions of Immokalee, which has a 37% poverty rate, and surrounding areas as food deserts, defined as areas lacking access to affordable fruit, vegetables and other […]
New Waffle House in Lehigh Acres has top-14 opening in company history
The corporate team at Waffle House expected solid results in opening its newest Southwest Florida location in Lehigh Acres. It didn’t expect one of the best openings in company history, though.
Brodeur Carvell Fine Menswear survives challenges, turns 30
Ron Brodeur once thought his namesake custom men’s clothing store Brodeur Carvell Fine Menswear might be finished. The Great Recession kicked into high gear across Southwest Florida, which along with Las Vegas, became the epicenter of the housing crisis. Foreclosed homes sprouted up across the region, and real estate deals screeched to a halt. With […]