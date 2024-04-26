Let’s Waffle opens in Cape Coral

WINK News
Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House Irish pub in downtown Punta Gorda, and his partner, S4 Global Investments, were found in violation of the city’s exposed soils code.
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing items from a business and then pawning them.
A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on someone ordering at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Collier County.
At a mid-April breakfast event, the 35 area nonprofit agencies—chosen from a record number of applicants—were awarded grants from the women’s volunteer organization in areas ranging from arts education, to fighting hunger and homelessness, to providing bikes and wheelchairs to children in need
Chick-fil-A is proposing a drive-thru restaurant at the site of the former Red Lobster restaurant on U.S. 41 in Naples, but the project is facing early criticism.
A convicted man will be in court for resentencing for a murder that he committed as a teenager almost 20 years ago.
For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.
A dust devil was spotted and recorded by a WINK News viewer on Hanson Street in Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority is tracking a comfortable Friday morning start with dry and breezy afternoon conditions expected.
The City of Naples and Project HELP held an event in Baker Park for National Crime Victims Week.
The Greater Naples Fire Rescue responded to a 25-acre brush fire at Mile Marker 96 on I-75 in the Picayune Strand State Forest.
A former Cape Coral volunteer softball coach arrested for alleged sexual contact with a student was released from jail on bond.
Logan Stryker may be a little young for high school prom, but he’s the prom king of Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Their messages were aimed at the Fort Myers police department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney Amira Fox.
Nadin Feix opened Let’s Waffle at 1031 Santa Barbara Blvd., Unit 12, in Cape Coral last month. Feix uses the slogan “love at first bite” at her restaurant, where loaded sweet and savory heart-shaped waffles are the stars of the menu.
“Waffles are something we love in Europe, but in a different way than you guys eat it,” Feix said. “It’s more of a lunch or afternoon treat, and here it’s more of a morning breakfast thing.”
Feix and her family moved to Cape Coral from Germany in August 2022, four weeks before Hurricane Ian hit. However, the family has visted Cape Coral since 2014.
Let’s Waffle is one of two businesses the Feix family launched locally, with the FMS Florida Boat Tours and Limousine Service owned and operated by Feix’s husband, Alexander.
