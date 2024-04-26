Let’s Waffle opens in Cape Coral

Nadin Feix opened Let’s Waffle at 1031 Santa Barbara Blvd., Unit 12, in Cape Coral last month. Feix uses the slogan “love at first bite” at her restaurant, where loaded sweet and savory heart-shaped waffles are the stars of the menu.

“Waffles are something we love in Europe, but in a different way than you guys eat it,” Feix said. “It’s more of a lunch or afternoon treat, and here it’s more of a morning breakfast thing.”

Feix and her family moved to Cape Coral from Germany in August 2022, four weeks before Hurricane Ian hit. However, the family has visted Cape Coral since 2014.

Let’s Waffle is one of two businesses the Feix family launched locally, with the FMS Florida Boat Tours and Limousine Service owned and operated by Feix’s husband, Alexander.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.