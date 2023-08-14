Sports
FGCU women’s soccer starts 2023 season with exhibition against Miami
FGCU’s women’s soccer team took home the ASUN conference title, before losing to FSU in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
One-handed football player for Bishop Verot hopes to inspire others and win state championship
A defensive lineman’s two jobs on the football field are shedding blocks and making tackles, but hitting the quarterback is great extra credit.
8-year-old Estero kid competing for all-expense paid trip to World Series
An 8-year-old from Estero is competing in the team finals of the MLB Pitch Run Hit competition. The competition will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg and the winner gets to go to the World Series.
Football practice for Lee County schools with heat index over 100 degrees
The heat index on Wednesday is over 100 degrees, and the Bishop Verot High School football team will practice outside, notwithstanding the heat.
Concussion deterrence using Jiu-Jitsu
Concussions have been public enemy number one for football players for years. New rules, new tech and the latest research are all being used to cut down on concussions.