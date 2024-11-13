Atlanta Dream hires long-time FGCU coach

WINK News
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who stand accused of bank jugging, stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a victim.
A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly possessing trafficking amounts of drugs after deputies stopped them for reckless driving in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County’s HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital purchased a 4.3-acre site on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, according to Lee County property records.
A woman in North Port won $1 million from a scratch-off game.
A baby manatee found in the shallows of the Caloosahatchee River is recovering after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission transported it for care to SeaWorld.
The Seacrest Country Day School volleyball team celebrates its fourth straight state championship.
It was a day that asked for action on Interstate 75 when a private jet crashed on a highway in Collier County back in February.
Cape Coral leaders are giving an update Wednesday during a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting on the Bimini East project.
The Weather Authority is tracking a tropical wave designated as Invest 99-L in the Caribbean as development is likely to occur later this week.
The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front, as Southwest Florida can expect less humid conditions this Wednesday.
A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to life in prison for witness tampering and inmate assault.
Kevin Kuznar has spent years working as a barber to build a life for his son in Englewood.
A woman has been accused of stealing a car from an airport hangar and going on a crime spree.
‘Culinary rock star’ Guy Fieri was in town Tuesday night to promote his additive-free tequila brand.
The Atlanta Dream has hired longtime Florida Gulf Coast University coach Karl Smesko to lead the team as he steps down as head women’s basketball coach of the Eagles.
FGCU announced the news that Smesko was headed to the WNBA on Wednesday morning.
Smesko built FGCU into a perennial NCAA tournament team and has the third-highest winning percentage in women’s college basketball.
Smesko arrived in Fort Myers in 2002 tasked with building the FGCU women’s basketball program from the ground up. In his first year, he led fledgling Division II FGCU to a 30-1 record.
Smesko stayed to oversee FGCU’s jump from the Division II ranks into a full-fledged NCAA Division I program, joining the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2007.
The Eagles continued to see unmatched success, winning 84 of their first 85 conference home games.
Smesko won 20 or more games each season at FGCU and also posted seven 30-win campaigns with the Eagles.
Under his 23-year leadership, FGCU earned the distinction of being the winningest D-I program in the history of college basketball, with a .845 all-time winning percentage.
Long-time associate head coach Chelsea Lyles has been named the second head coach in FGCU program history.
A 2010 graduate of FGCU, Lyles is a former player for Smesko who has risen through the ranks on the FGCU coaching staff from student assistant to her new position as the program’s leader.
WINK Sports will have team coverage on this developing story beginning at 3 p.m.