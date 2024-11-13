Atlanta Dream hires long-time FGCU coach

The Atlanta Dream has hired longtime Florida Gulf Coast University coach Karl Smesko to lead the team as he steps down as head women’s basketball coach of the Eagles.

FGCU announced the news that Smesko was headed to the WNBA on Wednesday morning.

Smesko built FGCU into a perennial NCAA tournament team and has the third-highest winning percentage in women’s college basketball.

Smesko arrived in Fort Myers in 2002 tasked with building the FGCU women’s basketball program from the ground up. In his first year, he led fledgling Division II FGCU to a 30-1 record.

Smesko stayed to oversee FGCU’s jump from the Division II ranks into a full-fledged NCAA Division I program, joining the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2007.

The Eagles continued to see unmatched success, winning 84 of their first 85 conference home games.

Smesko won 20 or more games each season at FGCU and also posted seven 30-win campaigns with the Eagles.

Under his 23-year leadership, FGCU earned the distinction of being the winningest D-I program in the history of college basketball, with a .845 all-time winning percentage.

Long-time associate head coach Chelsea Lyles has been named the second head coach in FGCU program history.

A 2010 graduate of FGCU, Lyles is a former player for Smesko who has risen through the ranks on the FGCU coaching staff from student assistant to her new position as the program’s leader.

