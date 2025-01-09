FSW’s revered volleyball coach taking over FGCU program

WINK News
Baziquetto-Allen takes over from FGCU’s 11-year head coach Matt Botsford, who is taking over at the University of Central Florida.
After playing six of their last eight games on the road, FGCU men’s basketball is back in Alico Arena for an ASUN stretch.
A 26-year-old man is going to meet the jail cell after being caught red-handed pulling provisions at Publix.
Construction of a 256-unit, four-story, five-building apartment complex with a clubhouse and swimming pool should be finished by summer 2027.
Charlotte County will celebrate its 24th annual boat show, featuring hundreds of boats from major dealers, marine accessories, and services.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of driving on the wrong side of US-41 while intoxicated in Lee County.
A Lee County elementary student has been arrested after allegedly calling about a school shooting incident that never happened.
Several fire departments and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight fire that broke out in a neighborhood and killed one person.
The Lee County Electric Cooperative is encouraging people to conserve energy as temperatures drop throughout Southwest Florida.
The Weather Authority is tracking a frigid Thursday with more sunshine expected this afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
There’s no need to sound the alarms for this smoke in the air, as Southwest Florida is actually seeing many controlled or ‘prescribed’ fires.
An endangered smalltooth sawfish was not what Mac expected to be at the end of his fishing line after fishing with buddies New Year’s Day.
Florida Power and Light has announced their proposal for a need to increase rates from 2026 – 2029.
A Port Charlotte couple inherited a home after the wife’s parents died. The home is now destroyed because of mold from Hurricane Ian.
One of the best coaches in junior college volleyball is stepping up to the NCAA.
Thais Baziquetto-Allen started Florida Southwestern’s volleyball program in 2019 and turned it into a powerhouse.
Now she’s headed across town to take over at FGCU.
“It just has so much potential at FGCU to go in there and continue to grow the program,” Baziquetto-Allen said. “I love the community. I love the support. We have gotten so much support at FSW with volleyball and we have a really good community base so I’m excited to continue that community just down the street.”
FGCU won the ASUN tournament and competed in the NCAA Tournament the last four years.
A proven champion, Baziquetto-Allen is determined to uphold and extend the Eagles’ success.
“I think the biggest piece is the recruiting. I have a lot of international background and network in recruiting and I do want to translate that a lot more with some domestic players.”
Her recruiting worked wonders at FSW.
In the program’s first six years she led the Bucs to a 145-25 record and five straight NJCAA National Tournaments.
In 2024, FSW became the first NJCAA Division I program to ever win three straight national championships.
She earned the NJCAA National Coach of the yYear award from 2022-2024 and recruited and coached the NJCAA National Player of the Year those three years as well.
“That’s something that I’m really passionate about: a deep connection with my student athletes. Obviously I have high expectations for them on and off the court, but I also have high expectations for them as people and create that connection with them.”
Baziquetto-Allen met with her new team over zoom on Wednesday and will hit the ground running on campus at FGCU next week.
FSW told WINK News it will begin searching for a new head coach immediately.