Putting the summer fun in during summer workouts with a game of frisbee for the Bishop Verot High School football team. An opportunity for freshman quarterback Austan Cristiaan to bond with his new teammates.

“I went on a visit day here and I realized this is the spot for me,” Cristiaan said. “And I love the classes, I love the teachers and it’s just a great environment.”

Cristiaan started playing high school football last season as a 13-year-old eighth grader at Canterbury. He even started the season as the team’s starting quarterback. He shared what he took away from that experience by saying, “I feel like that was the best situation for me to mature and be put in a spot like that or I have to there’s really nowhere you can go besides up and being a younger kid playing against older kids.”

Now, Cristiaan is a Viking, sharing the quarterback room with Gatorade Florida Football Player of the Year and Michigan commit Carter Smith.

Cristian said, “it’s really helping me out on how to do things, read defenses and make throws what to do is helping me a lot.”

Head coach Richie Rode shared what he’d like to see out of Cristiaan’s freshman season.

“Just natural growth,” Rode explained. “You know I think there’s a lot of expectations on him. I think there’s a lot of pressure on him. I think it’s our job to take that off.”

Just like last year, Cristiaan traveled the country to attend several college camps. He even secured his first two Division One offers from Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic.

“It motivates me to keep going and keep getting better that I can see the goal now,” Cristiaan said.