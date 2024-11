The sights and sounds of Friday night lights are special, especially as a senior, but there are no sights and sounds quite like those of New York City during the holidays.

This Thanksgiving, Bishop Verot’s senior cheerleaders get a once-in-a-lifetime experience: cheering in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I’ve been waiting for this since freshman year,” Bishop Verot senior cheerleader Kayce Nette said. “I could not be any more excited.”

Each year for about the last 10, the Viking seniors cheer with Spirit of America in the iconic holiday parade.

“I actually did it my senior year, so many moons ago, and my daughter is a graduating senior so she gets to go tomorrow and do it as well,” Bishop Verot Head Cheer Coach Michelle Wetmore said.

Shortly after Friday night’s playoff game, Coach Wetmore and 14 seniors took off for the Big Apple for a week of rehearsals and exploring New York City.

“I’m just excited to go to New York during Christmas, I’ve never been,” Nette said. “I think it’ll be fun, especially with my teammates. Then I get to say that I’ve been in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, not a lot of people get to say that. I’m excited.”

What better way to cap off your last season on the sidelines?

“Obviously, it’s sad that it’s my last football season and then I have to go to college and I won’t be cheering anymore, but it’s good to end it by going to New York with everybody and getting to bond before we all go to college,” Nette said.

Football season isn’t over quite yet, Bishop Verot plays Cardinal Mooney in the regional finals on Friday.

That means a day after the girls cheer in front of the whole country, they will be right back on sideline, cheering on the Vikes.

The Bishop Verot seniors will cheer with Spirit of America in front of the Macy’s in New York City on Thanksgiving morning.

You may notice another familiar face in the parade on Thursday morning, WINK News’ very own Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler. Lauren will be on the float, Tom the Turkey, leading the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.