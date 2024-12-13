Warmer with sun and clouds for your Friday plans

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer day ahead, with a mixture of sun and clouds expected this Friday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Due to a high-pressure system, expect quieter conditions as we shift towards warmer temperatures this Friday afternoon. Expect a sunny day ahead with a mix of clouds.”

Friday

Our roller coaster temperature pattern continues, with warmer temperatures returning this Friday afternoon.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll see breezy conditions with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout your Friday afternoon.

Temperatures stay milder for your Friday evening plans.

Saturday

Milder, for your Saturday morning plans, temperatures will be starting in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy conditions continue with a Northeast wind from 10 to 20 mph.

Highs will also be warmer and top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Stray showers will be possible on Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Sunday

More moisture will be moving in, translating into a milder and more humid start for Sunday morning.

We’ll see a few showers moving in along an East breeze, so plan on those showers Sunday afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.