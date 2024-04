Fridays in Florida are for gators.

Magda Avalos saw a gator on the road on her way from the school car line in Immokalee.

“So I saw something on the road, and it’s trash day, so I thought it was probably just trash. When no one started seeing it walking. It was a gator,” Avalos said.

It wasn’t just any road. This scaley scoundrel was crossing her neighborhood road.

Now, you may be wondering what you should do if you see a gator.

“The first thing you should do if you see an alligator is give it space,” said Ranger Rob, naturalist. “They are big; they are carnivores, but they’re really only going to be a danger to you if you are in their space.”

Let’s say you are in the gator’s space and aren’t protected. Then what?

“I’ve heard go zig-zag. I’ve heard climb up a tree. It’s really whatever situation you’re in. The gators can be super strong, super fast for a short speed, usually in a straight line,” Rob said.

We all know it’s mating season, so people should expect to see them popping up more.

“If you don’t show that you have nothing to offer the gator, they’re not going to bother you. Yes, they’re going to walk through your area from time to time because we took theirs,” Rob said.

Rob said only call authorities when a gator becomes a nuisance or seems too comfortable around humans.