A man is accused of setting a North Fort Myers home on fire, which was caught on video.

Lee County deputies said Anjay Montemoino, 17, was the one who deliberately started the fire Monday night.

We spoke with the mother of the family that lives in the home. She said both her husband and her 6-year-old son were in bed when she saw an orange glow coming from the front window; then, she saw flames.

Her husband and a neighbor rushed to put out the fire. After it was quickly extinguished, they looked at surveillance video.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office report said one fire was started in the front window and the second in the home’s back door.

Investigators quickly found surveillance video at a nearby Circle-K, showing what appears to be Montemoino buying a gas canister and gasoline. A red gas can was found next to the home where the arson was started.

LCSO deputies quickly located Montemoino at a home in Cape Coral, where he was detained and taken in for questioning.

Detectives later charged Montemoino with one count of felony arson and criminal mischief.

The reason for this arson is still unclear, but LCSO’s report said an adult son who no longer lives in the home on Coon Road told deputies he knows Montemoino.