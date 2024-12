State Attorney’s Office, Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit.

A Fort Myers man has been convicted of several charges, including the sexual assault of a 17-year-old teenager.

Thayer Van Evans was convicted on Tuesday on charges of unlawful sexual activity, resisting an officer without violence, and cocaine possession.

According to the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Evans assaulted the 17-year-old in 2023 near a park in Fort Myers.

A displaced woman in the park called authorities, where she reported seeing a man dragging the victim into the woods.

The Fort Myers Police Department arrived at the scene and witnessed Evans attempting to escape on a bicycle.

Following the apprehension of Evans, FMPD found cocaine in his possession.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was administered a sexual assault kit, where Evans’ DNA was discovered on the victim’s person.

Evans is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19.