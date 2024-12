An older Cape Coral couple drove off the end of the road and into a canal last year. Neighbors are now saying something needs to be done about canal safety.

The city of Cape Coral said they see the issue as well.

The city is currently working on a new project to identify areas that propose a safety concern, focusing on major roads within 150 feet of canal edges.

There is an emphasis on dead-ends, intersections and curves, as well as vacant lots between roads and canals.

That is much like the situation near 3323 Kismet Parkway West.

Ben Chavez lives on Kismet Parkway. He said that safety measures are needed.

“I’m glad they’re doing something finally, said Chavez. “I’ve been trying to lobby to get a sign put up, if anything, just one of those basic signs that say, the road, 500 feet or 1,000 feet, to warn people, because what happens is the road turns from a two-lane road to a four-lane road, and it looks almost like there’s going to be a beginning of a thoroughfare that’s just going to keep going, and people speed up.”

Phase one of this project should begin near the end of fiscal year 2025. There are three total phases.

Phase one will implement immediate safety enhancements like guardrails and signs, followed by medium and long-term improvements.