A husband and wife have died after driving off the end of a road and plunging into a canal in Cape Coral.

Ninty-four-year-old Howard Cooper and his wife Marilyn, 88, were heading west on Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral when they drove into the canal.

Cape Coral police said the couple could not escape the car after it landed in the water Sunday, just after 2 p.m.

Police said they do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in this crash.

The couple moved to Cape Coral less than a month ago from Kansas because they wanted warmer weather.

WINK News spoke with Addison Bryant, their grand-niece who was caring for them for the last three weeks.

She described the couple as sweet and stubborn. Bryant said she would usually drive them places, but the last two days, he took her to church and was fine driving.

The family said they will be buried in Alabama, where they’re originally from.

Cape Coral police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone who witnessed or may know anything about it should call the Cape Coral Police Department or Crime Stoppers.