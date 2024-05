Credit: Bay street Yard

A new place to hang out in Downtown Fort Myers is opening this spring.

Bay Street Yard, an entertainment venue in downtown Fort Myers, will open on May 30, 2024.

The outdoor venue will be located on Bay Street across the street from the Luminary Hotel and will feature live entertainment, craft beers, and artisan beverages.

According to the website, the venue will have enough seating for over 300 people, three food trucks, a covered stage with a TV, and outdoor games.

The venue will be entirely outdoors, with a VIP area on the second floor.