What is Fort Myers doing with its parking revenue?

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
In December 2023, the City of Fort Myers changed its parking system.
It’s the sounds you don’t expect that sneak up on you and could leave long-lasting damage.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office is responding to the scene of a 3-vehicle accident.
At 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, the man, driving a pickup truck, was traveling west on Golden Gate Boulevard West, east of Everglades Boulevard.
Elevating aerospace education by starting future technicians and assemblers’ young.
The decision by the State Attorney’s office to not charge the Fort Myers Police detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Christopher Jordan on December 1, has now sparked two different responses. On one side the NAACP said they plan on protesting the decision and doing what they can to get the SA office […]
On the way to Captiva Beach, you see sign after sign reminding people to speak up and nourish the beach.
Amber Brady, co-owner of Micelli’s waterfront restaurant in Matlacha, was upset by what she saw Saturday night.
The Barron Collier boy’s tennis team won the Class 3A State Championship for the program’s first title since 2014.
It was a heartbreaker for Bishop Verot’s baseball team in Hammond on Tuesday. The Vikings fell to North Broward Prep 4-1 in the 3A state semifinal.
Collier commissioners moved forward with a plan to allow urban estates homeowners to rent guesthouses to address a critical shortage of workforce housing.
The Lee County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man who is wanted for violating the conditions of his release from jail after he was arrested for animal cruelty.
An investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
A contractor was arrested after pointing a gun at a man and following him home, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The Florida Department of Transportation has made the decision to close the Caloosahatchee Bridge for 10 weeks while crews work on the bridge. Here’s what you need to know.
In December 2023, the City of Fort Myers changed its parking system.
Now, we are learning just how much Fort Myers has made, and it is safe to say, the increase in funds is huge.
Out with the old coin system, and in with new technology, but people are upset over the new parking fees and practices.
Today, the city sat down with WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean to provide some updated information and explanations.
The city provided WINK News with some numbers. There are a total of 2,220 parking spots; the same number available before the new parking system was implemented.
As you see, there is a huge revenue increase. These numbers include on-street parking, parking garages and penalties and fines.
The biggest changes downtown parking has seen is that parking rates are higher and the city took away all free parking, except one free hour in downtown parking garages. If you stay longer than the hour, you’ll be charged for two.
The old system wasn’t technology-driven which the city says, was a big drive for the upgrade to the parking system as well as better accessibility because people can no longer park for the entire day in front of a business.
“The idea with a new parking management system is to make parking available for people to want to come down to conduct business,” Marty Lawing, the Fort Myers City Manager said.
The main goal, Lawing says is “to meet our budget” and stay “self-supporting.”
The numbers show the city is meeting projections but as for where the money is going?
“The parking is an enterprise fund for the city, meaning the revenues of the parking support the operating costs of the parking system. So no general fund dollars are required to support the parking fund. So it’s working as intended,” Lawing said.
Basically, the city said the money that is coming would pay for parking amenities.
Lawing said any excess money will go into a fund balance that can be carried forward for future years.
A lingering question many are asking is ‘Will this be worth it?’
Several downtown business owners have spoken to WINK News, including the Owner of The Standard Restaurant, Chris Blauvelt.
“The pressing issue is getting people down here to support these businesses. Now you’re driving away by forcing them to buy a ticket to nine o’clock at night, Saturdays and Sundays,” Blauvelt said.
Blauvelt said the biggest difference he has seen since the new parking system has been implemented is “the streets are empty.”
He continued to say, “I just feel that parking is really putting real, real strain on businesses.”
But the city says otherwise, as they’ve seen an increase in parking turnover.
“There’s more new parking sessions initiated, which makes it easier for people to find parking spaces if they want to go to a business and go out to dinner or whatever,” Lawing said.