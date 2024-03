It’s going to be a busy weekend in downtown Fort Myers.

From spring breakers to Irish enthusiasts, parking is going to be a nightmare.

Even on a regular day, you see people getting tickets and struggling with the new parking system.

WINK spoke with businesses about the impact they’ve seen on their customers.

Businesses that rely on commuters have had a bit of a harder time, but those who rely more on foot traffic from hotels or apartments haven’t noticed much of a difference.

In 40 years, the shop windows at Salon Nicholas have seen it all.

“This was nothing here. This was just a simple, sweet downtown,” said Nick Ortino from Salon Nicholas.

But since the 1980s, Fort Myers has grown a lot. New businesses pop up all the time, more people visit and its parking is ever-changing.

“You have apps, and it’s not just paying somebody at the gate. It’s all of that, and you miss half your event because you’ve been in line,” said Leanne, downtown Fort Myers attendee.

It’s why many visitors are now opting for taking the city trolley.

“You’re here in 10 minutes, and we can enjoy the rest of the night not have to worry about driving,” Leanne said.

This works if you’re headed to an event or a bar, but when it comes to businesses like Ortino’sā€¦

“I have people coming in at seven o’clock in the morning, and they’re like, ‘I gotta pay for parking at seven in the morning?'” It’s insane,” Ortino said.

And it’s not just the money, but the distance, especially for the older population.

“You can’t walk from these parking garages, which are extraneous to the central core of the area. It’s very difficult,” Ortino said.

So, Ortino has lost customers.

On the other hand, businesses like Cafe Blue and the Blue Boutique said it hasn’t really made a difference.

City parking garages are now free for the first hour, so long as you don’t stay past that time. Once you hit hour two, you’re charged for two.

Ortino said this is a bit more convenient for his customers, but if he could have a say, he’d make it so the parking garages had a courtesy shuttle. That way, people who have disabilities or need assistance don’t have to walk for multiple blocks.