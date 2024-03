Fort Myers Beach residents gathered for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

St. Patrick’s Day: the one day of the year when everyone in Southwest Florida can become a little bit Irish.

From leprechaun hats to shamrock shakes, March 17 is a day filled with green-tinted fun, and this year, it falls on Sunday.

Whether you’re dancing a jig, savoring a pint of Guinness, or just enjoying the craic with friends, St. Paddy’s is all about spreading joy and good luck.

So grab your lucky charms and join the celebration—it’s time to paint the town green!

Here are some of the local celebrations in Southwest Florida:

Lee County

St Patrick’s Day Block Party

March 17th

Downtown Fort Myers, main stage on First St.

Featuring performances by Deb and the Dynamics, Celtic Stew, Rosaline the Band, Rosada Project, Kathleen Peace, Dave Byron, Kellyn Celtic Dancers and a strolling bagpiper.

Fins Up! St. Patrick’s Day Beach Party

March 17th, 9 a.m.

251 Crescent St, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Arts & Crafts Fair at Bell Tower Shops

Bell Tower in the center concourse

13499 US 41 (S. Cleveland Ave), Fort Myers, FL 33907

Collier County

Naples St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 16th, 11 a.m.

Corner of Third Street South and 10th Avenue South

The Flag Raising starts at 9:30 a.m. in Crayton Cove

Charlotte County

Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade/Festival

March 16th

It starts at Tryon Street and 9th Street and will march down Tryon Street

Parade: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Festival: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Fishermen’s Village

March 17th, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fishermen’s Village 1200 West Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda, FL 33950

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Babcock Ranch

March 17th, 5 - 7 p.m.

Founder’s Square

42860 Crescent Loop, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

DeSoto County

Heard Opera House to host 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Potluck