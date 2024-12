Saturday marked a special day for Florida Gulf Coast University as more than 1,800 students graduated. For one student-athlete, graduating from FGCU runs in the family.

Graduate Eagle Shelby Kent was on the women’s volleyball team and is the fourth and youngest of her siblings to walk the stage at FGCU.

“It’s surreal. I mean, to have four kids graduate from the same college and it finally be over is just crazy,” said Shelby’s mom, Sandy Kent.

Kent’s older brothers; Dalton, Bronson and Garrett, all graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old athlete graduated for the second time. This time she received her master’s degree.

“I’m the second oldest, she’s the youngest, and it’s three older brothers, so we’re all really glad to see how she’s been doing since we’ve all graduated. Yeah, much better than us,” Dalton said.

“She came here with a four-year scholarship, graduated with her four-year degree in two years, and then just completed her master’s while playing volleyball,” said Sandy. “So she’s the epitome of a student-athlete.”

This year she helped the FGCU volleyball team to win the ASUN championships and was even named ASUN Player of the Year, all while completing her MBA in Accounting.

Saturday, she walked the stage, as her three older brothers did before her. This time they were in the stands supporting their little sister.

“I go through everything with my family,” said Shelby. “They’re my number one support system. So it’s amazing having them here. It just makes me feel so loved, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have them.”

Kent also shared what it feels like to be the last in line to finish.

“It feels really funny and almost full circle, in a sense. You know, I’ve gone to the same school as my brothers since kindergarten,” said Kent. “So it’s kind of funny just to end it in college, which is kind of amazing. The school’s not the oldest school, so it’s fun that we get to leave a little legacy.”

Kent told WINK News she’s very blessed for the experience and thanks her school for all the opportunities.