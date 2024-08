All Skylar English, a senior outside hitter on the Florida Gulf Coast volleyball team, has done is win. She and the Eagles are coming off a third straight conference championship. But as the Barron Collier High School grad goes into her final season, she’s not done yet.

English said, “I think our drive and hunger to win. I know for me, comes out more every year. Just when you get a taste of that last win in that last win you want more.”

The Eagles look to defend their title in the 2024 season. Between familiar faces and new additions, this team is confident in their depth.

“We have a very competitive team in the best way,” senior outside hitter Shelby Kent said. “We’re always pushing each other. The best competition we’ll see is in practice on the floor every day.”

With a deep team, that allows head coach Matt Botsford to be flexible with his lineups.

“There’s going to be times we can play a little bit of a chess match with the opponent and things can look different game to game, match to match, and it’s going to be based on who’s playing great at those moments,” Botsford said.

The seniors, who have been here all four years, want to go out on a special note. By winning a conference title each year they wore the green and blue, marking the first time the program won four straight conference tournament titles.

“Just knowing I’ve overcome a lot with a major knee injury during my career here at FGCU,” English said. “Just really making it known that the volleyball team can make an impact is just incredible.”