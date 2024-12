The city of Cape Coral is in the early stages of planning a new interchange with I-75, an idea that has been discussed for more than a decade.

Earlier this year, the city conducted a study examining the impact of hurricane activity on our area since 2016.

They looked at surge, population growth and shelter demand.

They’re planning now for the future because a new connection to I-75 could take about 12 years.

It’s not a new idea, but most people agree it is needed and an easier way to get from Cape Coral to I-75.

On Wednesday, Cape Coral City Council agreed to move forward with a formal request for support from Lee and Charlotte counties to prioritize state and federal funding for this project.

Plans are still very preliminary.

Don Scott is the Director of the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization. He said that it’s going to take some time for the project to go to completion.

“Let’s put it in the perspective of, if we had all the money available, all those phases, you have project development environment, you have design, you have right away acquisition, then construction, it’s about 12 years out if you had all the money lined up, and of course, we don’t,” said Scott.

Scott displayed some starter ideas for I-75.

“It’s too early to say, oh, it’s going to be exactly here,” said Scott.

He said that it lands north of Slater Road, but that could change.

“You go and do the project development environment study, you get to take the environment, the cost, everything else, into account impacts to people and everything else, and then that study kind of determines where it ends up,” said Scott.

WINK News contacted Lee County and Charlotte County to ask whether they support the added exit, but it’s still too early to say.

Discussions have not taken place yet. Scott said that the public will also have plenty of opportunities to give feedback.