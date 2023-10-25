WINK News

Watch Now

London Bay celebrates grand opening of Grandview at Bay Beach

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

London Bay Homes cut the ceremonial ribbon Wednesday on its newest completed project, Grandview at Bay Beach condo tower on the southern end of Fort Myers Beach, a project it developed before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and after Hurricane Ian. 

At 4142 Bay Beach Lane, Grandview has 58 units with three floor plans spread across 11 stories.  

The condo tower is 70% sold out with the fewer than 20 remaining units ranging from $1.3 million to $3 million. 

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.