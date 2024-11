The beaches are a big draw for anyone in southwest Florida and with the extended weekend due to the holiday, it could be a good time to hit the sand.

Wink news anchor Liz Biro showed us what to expect for beaches across our area.

The sand is clean, the water clear, and the sky is blue. What’s to complain about on a day like this at Naples Beach? Nothing!

“This is our favorite thing to do when we’re here,” said Breck Stovern.

It’s not an original idea, but Stovern believes there are a lot of people that didn’t come out.

“Unsure with the hurricane maybe some debris,” said Stovern.

“Ready for the project to start on the pier,” said beachgoer Jack Nelson.

“It’s nice but it’s kinda cold,” said another beachgoer named Martin.

Aside from chilly water and the look of the pier it’s good reviews here at Naples Beach. Over at Bonita Beach Park finding a place to park is the issue. The lot full sign was out before 11 am.

Even for Bonita local Julie Klinzing.

“It’s because all the beaches are closed, so many are unavailable, so parking’s a challenge,” said Klinzing. “Because of hurricanes just destruction. There’s a lot of them that are devastated unfortunately but they’ll come back, we’ll all be good.”

On Fort Myers Beach, Times Square is bustling.

Across the way, beach renourishment is in full swing but that’s not stopping the West family from enjoying the view.

“It’s much better than Ohio views and the breeze, the sunshine, the breeze, the birds,” said West.

Also from Ohio and lounging next to the sand work, the Hoffman’s call Fort Myers Beach “almost perfect”.

“We’re not happy they’re doing this but we are happy they’re doing that,” said Pat Hoffman pointing at the sand work.

Further north on Tarpon Bay Beach, the water is a problem for another reason: Red tide.

Florida fish and wildlife samples measured a low concentration off Tarpon Bay Beach

“I know it’s not good for your asthma and I have asthma so I don’t come down when it’s red tide,” said beachgoer Ruth Zammit.

No dead fish on this beach. Just great shelling.

From Naples to Sanibel, the water’s fine! Chilly but fine.