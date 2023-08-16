Catch a glimpse of downtown Fort Myers’ new outdoors experience

Overview of Bay Street Yard digital model. Credit: WINK

Do you ever want to go to downtown Fort Myers, hang out, relax and not have to go into a restaurant? Your wish is coming true.

Downtown Fort Myers’ outdoor experience is called Bay Street Yard and will be right next to the Luminary Hotel.

On their website, they advertise themselves as an exciting outdoor experience for young adults. They haven’t started building yet, but they have a futuristic video of what it will look like!

Bay Street Yard said they will have seating for over 300 people, three food trucks, a covered stage with a TV and some outdoor games such as corn hole, ping pong and more.

It will be the perfect place to listen to live music, see other performances or catch some sports events on their big screen.

The website does not say when they will open, only that it is coming soon.