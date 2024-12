The impact left behind by the late Reverend Isadore Edwards Jr. is seen throughout Fort Myers. They’re seen in our schools, our hospitals, and way of life.

Now, his name will be seen on Palm Avenue from MLK Boulevard to Edison Avenue.

In the 1970s, he was called “The Father of Civil Rights in Fort Myers.”

He earned that name for several reasons. Edwards helped to integrate schools and hospitals in Fort Myers.

He’s the reason black officers with the Fort Myers Police Department got the chance to patrol in white communities.

To understand his impact in Fort Myers, you must understand what life was like when he arrived in the city in 1961.

Jarrett Eady is the director of diversity and inclusion for the School District of Lee County. He said that black residents in Southwest Florida faced a lot of adversity during the civil rights era.

“Black residents faced many challenges,” said Eady. “Including being denied treatment at Lee Memorial Hospital, having to attend the wonderful Jones Walker Hospital, but without the same quality facility. Schools were segregated, with black students often far fewer resources than the local peers. Parks and recreational facilities were also divided, creating barriers that denied equal access to public spaces and resources.”

This is in direct contrast to his legacy. Edwards is credited with helping to draft a landmark case challenging segregation in schools throughout Southwest Florida.

“This case became critical toward educational equality in our region,” said Eady.

He helped black officers with Fort Myers Police expand to serve in white communities.

“He worked tirelessly to challenge segregation and expand opportunities for black residents,” said Eady.

He hosted the first integrated gathering in the River District in Fort Myers during a pivotal time in history.

Reverend Isadore Edwards may be gone, but his legacy will be forever tied to the city of Fort Myers.