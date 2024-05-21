Naples man killed after crashing into utility pole

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
In December 2023, the City of Fort Myers changed its parking system.
It’s the sounds you don’t expect that sneak up on you and could leave long-lasting damage.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office is responding to the scene of a 3-vehicle accident.
At 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, the man, driving a pickup truck, was traveling west on Golden Gate Boulevard West, east of Everglades Boulevard.
Elevating aerospace education by starting future technicians and assemblers’ young.
The decision by the State Attorney’s office to not charge the Fort Myers Police detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Christopher Jordan on December 1, has now sparked two different responses. On one side the NAACP said they plan on protesting the decision and doing what they can to get the SA office […]
On the way to Captiva Beach, you see sign after sign reminding people to speak up and nourish the beach.
Amber Brady, co-owner of Micelli’s waterfront restaurant in Matlacha, was upset by what she saw Saturday night.
The Barron Collier boy’s tennis team won the Class 3A State Championship for the program’s first title since 2014.
It was a heartbreaker for Bishop Verot’s baseball team in Hammond on Tuesday. The Vikings fell to North Broward Prep 4-1 in the 3A state semifinal.
Collier commissioners moved forward with a plan to allow urban estates homeowners to rent guesthouses to address a critical shortage of workforce housing.
The Lee County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man who is wanted for violating the conditions of his release from jail after he was arrested for animal cruelty.
An investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
A contractor was arrested after pointing a gun at a man and following him home, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The Florida Department of Transportation has made the decision to close the Caloosahatchee Bridge for 10 weeks while crews work on the bridge. Here’s what you need to know.
A 53-year-old Naples man has died after crashing into a utility pole.
At 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, the man, driving a pickup truck, was traveling west on Golden Gate Boulevard West, east of Everglades Boulevard.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man failed to maintain control of the truck.
It traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, sideswiped a tree and collided with a wooden utility pole.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.