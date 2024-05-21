WINK News

Naples man killed after crashing into utility pole

Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

A 53-year-old Naples man has died after crashing into a utility pole.

At 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, the man, driving a pickup truck, was traveling west on Golden Gate Boulevard West, east of Everglades Boulevard.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man failed to maintain control of the truck.

It traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, sideswiped a tree and collided with a wooden utility pole.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

