For the next month, there’s a one-of-a-kind pop-up shop in the historic Third Street District in Naples. It showcases clothing and fine art.

Joan Tobin’s family, the founders of Third Street, are on a mission to bring back in-person shopping and styling expertise.

The hidden treasure, La Bonne Vie Pop Up shop, means the good life store.

“It’s no longer just a smaller town. It’s a sophisticated small city with people coming from all over the world,” explained Tobin.

Just after World War II, her family bought up large parts of undeveloped Naples. Since then, her father founded Caribbean Gardens, now known as the Naples Zoo and developed Naples Third Street. Tobin stepped into the role in the early 90s as “Third Street Curator.”

“All the stores that we have here are built on the idea of personal service,” she told Gulfshore Life reporter Jacquelyn Kisic.

That’s why Tobin and Dani Vigliotti partnered to create the colorful La Bonne Vie Pop Up shop.

“We wanted to do something with pop-up shops to keep the neighborhood vibrant, but also bring some new brands to Naples,” stated Vigliotti.

While you are shopping around, there are new designers coming to the pop-up store each week. Tobin hoped it will inspire new clothing and stores to come to Third Street.

And, it’s not just what’s on the hangers that matter. It included the walls. South Florida photographer Nick Mele captures this whimsical take on American luxury and elegance.

“When we were working on the photoshoot, kind of thought it’d be so great to do an exhibition. And then we built on that and thought, how great would it be to actually bring those images to life in a shoppable format,” Vigliotti said.

Both Tobin and Vigliotti believe, after COVID-19, the idea of in-person shopping and personal interaction with fashion has become distant. With this store, they hope to bring that connection back to the neighborhood.