Restaurants, the largest resort pool in Florida, and even a golf course are just a few of the amenities available at the new Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, opening Friday.

“We are currently in one of the two bedrooms that’s within the sun suites. Each suite contains state-of-the-art appliances with a full kitchen,” said Paige Louise Arias, the Sun Suites manager.

It’s something hard to come by when you think about big families traveling.

“So, families want to if they forget something at home, or they want to just hang out in their room for the day. It gives them something to do and to spend time with one another,” said Arias. “And each suite comes with balconies.”

The Sun Suites have riverfront and harbor views. If you’re an early riser, the riverfront is ideal for sunrises. On the other hand, the harbor view rooms are great for sunset pictures. Sunseeker Resort directory. CREDIT: WINK News

The two-tower property has two pools, over 24 retail shops and restaurants, and a 72-par golf course just a few miles offsite for residents and members.

After breaking ground in 2018 and navigating through a pandemic, Hurricane Ian and Idalia, the opening day kept getting pushed further.

“This project has been five years, and there have been many employees that have been with the Sunseeker Resorts since the beginning,” said Arias. “We are looking to put Southwest Florida on the map. So, we are hoping that they come and see smiling faces.”

For opening day, the resort is already at full capacity with the rooms they have available. You don’t have to stay onsite to take advantage of the restaurants. Locals can walk the promenade and enjoy dozens of new restaurants on the property.