Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Wednesday with isolated storms closer to the coast in the late afternoon and into the evening.

Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s as Southwest Florida can expect a hotter and drier afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to form closer to I-75 and along the west coast.”

Maloch then mentions that areas like Lehigh Acres, Gateway, and portions of Estero are more likely to experience storms this Wednesday.

Temperatures Wednesday morning are quite pleasant and in the lower to mid 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will occur after 2 p.m., and more will be closer to the coast this afternoon and evening.

Highs will be a bit hotter and in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 95 to 99°.

Dry and mild Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will be hotter in the afternoon and in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 96 – 101°.

We’ll stay mainly dry with a few storms popping up in the afternoon.

Friday morning will begin slightly milder and more humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for Friday with only a few storms popping up in the afternoon.

Friday is going to feel a bit hotter as well with highs in the lower to mid 90s and “feels like” temperatures ranging from 97 – 102°.