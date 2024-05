On the way to Captiva Beach, you see sign after sign reminding people to speak up and nourish the beach.

“We love it. We come here every year and enjoy every minute of it,” said one beachgoer. “Our grandchildren come to visit, and they come to Captiva. They sent me a text saying they’re jealous that I’m here.”

The Captiva Erosion Prevention District said everyone who lives in the district needs to vote to approve the $25 million needed to improve and rebuild beaches on Captiva.

Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle does not expect the turnout to be large.

“Very small election, only 257 eligible voters, and we already have 79 ballots returned in the mail, and so far 14 people have voted,” said Doyle.

WINK News reporter Asha Patel said it was pretty quiet in front of the Sanibel recreation center this morning, since many people who were there were not there to vote.

It’s clear that people who live and visit Captiva care about their beaches and think spending millions to improve them is the right thing to do.

“Well worth it. I think the enjoyment people get out of coming here is well worth it,” said the beachgoer.

The Captiva Erosion Prevention District has secured $13 million in grant money from the state of Florida for this project and is applying for other funding to minimize any burdens to Captiva property owners.

The CEPD also said any money spent for beach nourishment will be in the best interest of the island.

“Save the turtles, restore the habitat, and protect the life that lives here,” said one woman. “I think it would ultimately benefit the community.”

Voting is open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, but remember, you must live in the Captiva Erosion Prevention District to vote in Captiva.