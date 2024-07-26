Woodpeckers build home in Alva woman’s house

WINK News
You may have heard of squatters, but this woman is dealing with squawkers. Who needs a rooster to wake up when you have woodpeckers?
A 77-year-old man wants justice after he claims he spent days trapped on the 24th floor of a high-rise apartment building.
State Attorney Amira Fox convened a grand jury, which decided to move forward with a case against a Charlotte Correctional inmate.
While many eagle nests may be a bit difficult to see, one nest has always been a favorite for Sanibel residents and tourists.
Experts are studying how the foods we eat affect the environment, especially after we flush our waste down the toilet.
You get a notification on your phone from your ring camera app that someone is at the door, only to find out it is someone exposing themselves. It’s the last thing victim Maria Kivi wanted or expected to see last week.
How do you capture young, hip, trendy, fun, movers and shakers, all in a pose? We take you behind the scenes of a Gulfshore Life cover shoot.
Two SJC Boxers, Mario Nunez and Arbon Kurtishi, help each other in the ring as each of them had their lives changed because of boxing.
If you think about a crowded space- something with more than 250 people- if it’s in Lee county, statistically one person has chlamydia.
A pass will allow vacationers to hang out at a Sanibel beach club for a day in hopes of drumming up some business.
Voting equipment is being tested in Lee County. This is to ensure all ballots are printed and counted correctly for the upcoming election.
The teen has been charged and the sheriff’s office said they’re aware that many believe felony charges are in order, but under Florida law, there are very specific criteria that must be met for felony charges to be filed.
The Weather Authority is watching a tropical disturbance over the Central Atlantic Ocean.
Cape Coral man arrest on drug charges. Investigators said they found, guns, drugs, and more than $32,000 in Richard Riley’s home.
This weekend, the Naples Lunatics Green will compete in the Superhero Sports tournament in Canton, Ohio.
One woman in an Alva community has endured squawking for months after the pesky peckers made a home on her roof.
The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, contacted Wink News about her feathered friends.
Rene Stella is the owner of Unique General Services. He got called out to repair and paint over damages caused by the woodpeckers.
“Well, they make holes like that one everywhere. I mean, this house has problems in a few areas, we already take care of them, because they don’t have anything in there,” said Stella
Several species of woodpeckers can be found in Florida at different times of year; all woodpecker species and eggs are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
The birds like to burrow inside decorative foam, which, Stella said, is a type of architectural material used on many Florida homes.
As long as the birds are there, his work on the home is on standby.
“Well, we can’t cover it because right now, they have some birds in there,” said Stella. “And I don’t think it’s good to close that and leave those birds in there.”
WINK News contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about what this homeowner could do next.
They told us when a woodpecker has an ‘active nest’ like this, they can’t be removed without a federal permit or be scared away.
If the bird is nesting:
They also offered the following tips.
To help prevent conflicts with woodpeckers, there are several options that residents can try:
It is important to note that deterrents cannot be placed covering the opening of an active nest cavity or at a location that will cause birds to abandon a nest cavity during nesting season since it can cause the loss of young birds.
WINK News reporter Maddie Heron connected the homeowner with the team from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
She told WINK News a biologist is heading to her home next week to discuss her next steps in handling those persistent woodpeckers.
To speak with a wildlife assistance biologist for more guidance, please contact the FWC regional office closest to you. More information on woodpeckers can be found here.