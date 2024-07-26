Construction near Dairy Queen eagle nest on Sanibel raises concerns

While many eagle nests may be a bit difficult to see, one nest has always been a favorite for Sanibel residents and tourists.

It is the “Dairy Queen” nest on Periwinkle Way. Some are concerned for the nest’s fate and many hope the feathered pair return for the upcoming nesting season.

The Diary Queen nests has been drawing attention from Sanibel tourists and residents for 22 years. Then, after Hurricane Ian, the male eagle swooped in to rebuild his nest.

The eagles won’t be back for at least a few weeks while they continue their Summer migration north.

But some concerns are buzzing about the old Dairy Queen and all the debris around it.

The well-known nest has stood strong on Sanibel for more than two decades. The eagle nest was perhaps so deeply etched into the heart of Sanibel that Hurricane Ian couldn’t blow it away.

“They immediately came back and started putting sticks right back in that tree and rebuilding. So it was really inspiring after the storm that the birds were rebuilding like we were too,” said Audrey Albrecht, a shorebird biologist at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation.

But Hurricane Ian’s havoc did change Sanibel, including what’s left of the Dairy Queen sitting next to the eagle nest. Debris and rubble scattered pell-mell on the dirt surrounding the splintered and hollowed-out restaurant, which was left lying beside a giant trash container.

That isn’t an issue in July. However, during active eagle nesting season, it can be considerably concerning.

“When there is an active eagle nest any kind of disturbance can cause issues,” said Albrecht. “When there’s chicks in the nest and there’s a lot of work around the nest, it could cause those chicks to fall out of the nest, which would be really dangerous.”

For the last couple of decades, Mary Miller has come to Sanibel every year. For her, keeping eagles safe is important for the species and for what they symbolize.

“The Eagles are just… they’re part of America. They represent America, and we’re so happy to have them,” said Miller.

Albrecht told WINK News that in Florida, eagle nesting season is typically from Oct. 1 to May 15. During active nesting season, any construction within 660 feet of an active nest requires an eagle management plan and trained monitors to be on-site during construction.

However, as soon as active nesting season begins, keeping your distance from the nest becomes imperative.

“During that sensitive nesting time, it’s especially important to follow all the legal rules and regulations,” said Albrecht.

The Dairy Queen sold late last year, so changes will soon be coming to the property.

Report any violations near a bald eagle nest by calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

Click here to learn more about eagle nest rules and regulations in Lee County.

Click here to learn more about the Dairy Queen nest.