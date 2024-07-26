Chlamydia cases rising sharply in Lee County

WINK News
Two SJC Boxers, Mario Nunez and Arbon Kurtishi, help each other in the ring as each of them had their lives changed because of boxing.
A pass will allow vacationers to hang out at a Sanibel beach club for a day in hopes of drumming up some business.
Voting equipment is being tested in Lee County. This is to ensure all ballots are printed and counted correctly for the upcoming election.
State Attorney Amira Fox convened a grand jury, which decided to move forward with a case against a Charlotte Correctional inmate.
The teen has been charged and the sheriff’s office said they’re aware that many believe felony charges are in order, but under Florida law, there are very specific criteria that must be met for felony charges to be filed.
The Weather Authority is watching a tropical disturbance over the Central Atlantic Ocean.
Cape Coral man arrest on drug charges. Investigators said they found, guns, drugs, and more than $32,000 in Richard Riley’s home.
This weekend, the Naples Lunatics Green will compete in the Superhero Sports tournament in Canton, Ohio.
Lee County Parks & Recreation sites offering free swimming or free parking this weekend to include parks, beaches and boat ramps.
Two outparcel buildings under construction simultaneously on the north and west side of the CVS pharmacy at Airport-Pulling and Vanderbilt Beach roads will have new spaces for restaurants, stores and a variety of additional service concepts at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, said P.J. Hill, leasing manager for the sprawling retail center in North Naples.
As the school year comes closer, drivers need to be aware of these big yellow school buses or face a hefty fine.
The Type One Time Youth Hockey Camp helps kids with type one diabetes both on and off the ice.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited Festival Park in the Northwest area of Cape Coral is finally taking place.
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a boat on U.S. 41 near Tuckers Grade.
There is a rising trend in Lee County, one that’s hazardous to your health.
The rate of the sexually transmitted disease chlamydia is now at an alarming level. In fact, it’s being called a silent epidemic.
Now, in 2022, one and 250 people are infected by chlamydia in the county.
Dr. John-Paul Bettencourt, McGregor Clinic
“Chlamydia accounts for 70% of all STIs within the county,” Dr. John-Paul Bettencourt told WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier.
As the medical director of the McGregor Clinic, Bettencourt said the number of local chlamydia cases almost doubled in recent years. “Back in 2006, one in 400 people were infected by chlamydia in Lee County. Now, in 2022, one in 250 people are infected by chlamydia in the county.”
This is a bacterial infection spread through sexual contact. Symptoms, like painful urination, are mild enough to be overlooked or may not be present at all.
Nationwide, most cases are found in people under the age of 24. If left untreated, chlamydia can cause serious health problems, especially in women.
The long-term consequences include pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), ectopic pregnancy, male and female infertility and complications in newborns.
Chlamydia is easily treated with antibiotics. But people continue to spread it without knowing they have it. It’s why the McGregor Clinic launched a low-cost STD clinic.
“We will test for gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis. And we right now have a flat rate of $35,” Bettencourt said. “Because we recognize that people need to be tested and they need to be treated.”
The price covers the visit and any medications, an effort to stop this quiet epidemic.