Chlamydia cases rising sharply in Lee County

There is a rising trend in Lee County, one that’s hazardous to your health.

The rate of the sexually transmitted disease chlamydia is now at an alarming level. In fact, it’s being called a silent epidemic.

If you think about a crowded space, something with more than 250 people, if it’s in Lee County, statistically, one person has chlamydia. Now, in 2022, one and 250 people are infected by chlamydia in the county. Dr. John-Paul Bettencourt, McGregor Clinic

“Chlamydia accounts for 70% of all STIs within the county,” Dr. John-Paul Bettencourt told WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier.

As the medical director of the McGregor Clinic, Bettencourt said the number of local chlamydia cases almost doubled in recent years. “Back in 2006, one in 400 people were infected by chlamydia in Lee County. Now, in 2022, one in 250 people are infected by chlamydia in the county.”

This is a bacterial infection spread through sexual contact. Symptoms, like painful urination, are mild enough to be overlooked or may not be present at all.

Nationwide, most cases are found in people under the age of 24. If left untreated, chlamydia can cause serious health problems, especially in women.

The long-term consequences include pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), ectopic pregnancy, male and female infertility and complications in newborns.

Chlamydia is easily treated with antibiotics. But people continue to spread it without knowing they have it. It’s why the McGregor Clinic launched a low-cost STD clinic.

“We will test for gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis. And we right now have a flat rate of $35,” Bettencourt said. “Because we recognize that people need to be tested and they need to be treated.”

The price covers the visit and any medications, an effort to stop this quiet epidemic.