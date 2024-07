Capturing that perfect pose, the one that catches your eye, makes you stop and look and generates a feeling, can be a challenge.

That’s a monthly challenge for Scott Glick, the Creative Director for Gulfshore Life.

We went behind the scenes with Glick for the August Gulfshore Life cover.

“We’re running a story about elevated food truck parks, specifically luxury food truck parks, and this is the first one that has come to the area,” said Glick.

That would be Backyard Social off Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway in Lee County. CREDIT: WINK News

The challenge? How to capture young, hip, trendy, fun, movers and shakers, all in a pose.

When you have an eye like Glick, it’s a snap.

“We’re shooting in front of a really cool mural that we found at the park. And it’s just a snapshot into the life of your experience, into just a moment that you may have here,” he explained.

The trendy food truck park has food, entertainment, games, and some glam mixed in. Again, how do you capture that in one shot? CREDIT: WINK News

“We’ll work with our stylists, will work with big designers to be able to provide things that you wouldn’t necessarily find in your closet,” said Glick.

“We’re gonna use these jeans from Stella McCartney,” added Celebrity Stylist Veronica Porras.

As in Paul McCartney‘s daughter. The wardrobe is key. You need “The Look.” That’s where Porras comes in.

“I just received these pieces from Milan. And it’s a little top, and these they make great fun pieces that are, you know, controversial. Then we have as an option this jacket that you see Karl Lagerfeld in persona,” she said. CREDIT: WINK News

Next up, primping. Lots of experimentation.

“You like this or that?” asked Porras.

Polished poses in the quest for that perfect shot that captures the essence of Gulfshore Life.

“It’s cool and interesting and aspirational,” added Glick.

And it leaves behind a lasting impression – of young, hip, and trendy.

