Voting equipment is being tested in Lee County. This is to ensure all ballots are printed and counted correctly for the upcoming election.

Whether you’re voting on election day, doing early voting or voting by mail, Lee County wants your experience to be perfect.

It is a long and tedious process to test the equipment.

Lee County does logic and accuracy testing before every election. The test on Friday is for the primary elections in August.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections, Tommy Doyle said it’s important to do this testing to give them confidence that their machines are working properly. They want to make sure they are accurately counting votes before the day of the election.

“There’s just a lot of misinformation about the voting systems that we have. Florida is the gold standard when it comes to voting. I’m very confident that we have accurate and secure elections,” said Doyle.

Brian Hamman is a Lee County Commissioner. Hamman wants voters to feel good about their vote.

“I think the most important thing we can do is give people confidence that their vote is going to be counted, and that it’s going to be counted correctly,” said Hamman.

Lee County has already had 26,000 mail-in ballots come in for the primaries.

Early voting starts Aug. 10 and runs through Aug. 17 Election day is Aug. 20.