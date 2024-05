A woman who was found naked and wandering inside a storm drain at the Fort Myers Country Club has died, according to police.

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Fort Myers Police Department confirmed that the woman had been found dead after crews entered the storm drain to rescue her at 8:33 a.m.

They have since removed the body and cleared the scene.

Police believe that this woman suffered a mental health crisis.

Police and fire rescue vehicles surrounded the area where the woman was found for the sake of privacy as they actively worked to recover her body.

The Fort Myers Police Department, Fort Myers Fire Department, Iona McGregor Fire District, Fort Myers Public Works and Lee County EMS all responded to the scene on Hill Avenue.

Police said the woman entered the storm drain at around 6 a.m.

Police and witnesses at the scene saw that the woman was nude and that she entered the storm drain on her own.

A witness account mentioned that he saw her running on the golf course without any clothes and entering the storm drain.

When approached, the woman said she was not naked, but rather she was wearing “body armor,” said the witness.

WINK News spoke with a witness on the scene who was noticeably shaken by the information.

“I was walking my dog and came across the police squad truck with lights,” said Joanna Nieves. “It is really scary and bizarre to me.”

High water was found inside the storm drain, which was believed to have influenced the difficulty of the rescue.

Yellow caution tape was seen wrapped around the scene while crews worked to rescue the woman. Credit: WINK news viewer

Crews used machines to suction water out of the storm drain as part of the rescue mission.

The identity of the woman and how she died remains unknown.

Crews have cleared the scene and the road has since reopened.