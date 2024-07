The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies found near a RaceTrac.

​Late Friday morning, FMPD confirmed this is a death investigation, and two bodies were found, calling it isolated, and that they are awaiting results from the medical examiner.

A witness provided WINK News with a video of the scene, earlier that morning.

Police were seen placing the two bodies inside body bags at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday along Cleveland Avenue near U.S. 41.

The cause of death and the identities of the deceased have not been released. Credit: WINK News

After the removal of the bodies, police cleared the scene, removing all yellow caution tape from the location.

When a WINK News team arrived at the location, the scene had been cleared.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.