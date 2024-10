The annual fundraiser that’s been making strides in Southwest Florida toward fighting breast cancer is happening.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk began at 8 a.m. Saturday in Naples. This event, held in October as part of breast cancer awareness, is an effort to raise money to fight breast cancer.

WINK News held the opening ceremony. Reporter Paul Dolan attended the event and spoke with people about why they want to accelerate progress against breast cancer.

Step by step, hundreds of people participated in a 5k to fight breast cancer, making strides to support a loved one, a friend, or the cause itself.

Ana Cramer walks 100 miles every October for breast cancer, and this year, it took her only 11 days to complete.

“I met my goal before I even started walking, my fundraising goal. So I decided to double it,” Cramer told WINK.

And because of her family history of breast cancer, Cramer has all the motivation to keep going.

“My mom, and then a few years later, my sister got diagnosed, and she’s a two-time survivor, but I lost my mom when I was five to breast cancer,” she explained.

She is not alone; her entire community is walking by her side.

“My community, Timber Creek, is an incredible community. There were 100 people waiting for me, and we walked the last half mile together. They were all wearing pink, so I was crying, so emotional and special, they knew all about it,” she said. “Of course, it was a surprise to me. I had no clue. So, yeah, amazing support that I have support.”

And for Cramer, fighting breast cancer runs in the family.

“Walking by her side is amazing,” said Matthew Cramer, Ana’s son. “We really just do it for her mother and for her. I know she has a very emotional attachment to it, and it’s just amazing.”

Whether it was a big pink chair, pink cups, or pink dog dresses–Making Strides Against Breast Cancer was a success. They raised more than $360,000 to fight breast cancer.

In this marathon battle fighting breast cancer, southwest Florida has some making strides champions.