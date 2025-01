The City of Naples has canceled its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display near the Naples Pier, and now county leaders are voicing their displeasure and accusing the city of poor planning.

Brielle Evans and Maeve O’Donovan say they are going to miss the show.

“I think we’re a little confused,” said O’Donovan, visiting from Chicago. “We love it. It was awesome. It’s a tradition. But like, what? I think there’s no explanation. So we’re kind of looking for that.”

The city announced the cancellation on Facebook three weeks ago, citing concerns about public safety, traffic, and parking.

However, Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro said he only learned of the decision through social media.

“It’s unfortunate they didn’t give us a heads-up sooner with enough time for us to “consider” if we could’ve reacted at the county level using the sports complex the way we did on the Fourth of July,” LoCastro said to WINK News.

The Naples City Council voted to cancel the fireworks in September but added that the decision would be revisited in 2026.

For many, the news has cast a shadow over the holiday celebrations, leaving some visitors with just memories.

“I’m kind of sad because it’s really fun watching it with my friends,” said Sybil, visiting from St. Louis, Michigan, alongside her friend Evie.

But dad Tyler Johns says they’re still gonna celebrate on the beach, “We’ll just do our own little beach dinner tonight, so with a small group of friends and family.”

The annual fireworks display typically attracts more than 20,000 people to Naples to ring in the new year.

While the city’s ordinance prohibits fireworks on the beach, Naples Police Department public information officer Brian McGinn reminded residents that state law still permits their use under certain conditions.

“So you can use fireworks by state statute, but there’s a city ordinance prohibiting it from use on the beaches,” McGinn said.