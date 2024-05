This week’s segment of Wink Neighborhood Watch features an armed robber, fraud at a pawn shop, and possession of child pornography. Michael Anthony Brown Jr., 20, mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Anthony Brown Jr. was arrested for armed robbery and giving a fake name to law enforcement.

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested Brown Jr after a 911 report regarding a robbery near Pine Island Road on April 16.

According to CCPD, they spoke to a driver who was being followed by a black Kia while traveling northbound on Chiquita Boulevard. The vehicle followed the victim’s car through multiple streets until he came to a stop.

Brown then allegedly left his vehicle to confront the victim, approaching the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle with a handgun. After robbing the victim, Brown then began to run away from the scene.

During the investigation, Brown gave investigators a false name due to having a warrant for his arrest unrelated to the robbery.

Brown has been charged with robbery with a firearm, providing a false name to law enforcement, and violating his probation.

Ericka Maxwell Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Ericka Maxwell was arrested for allegedly stealing over $70,000 of her patients’ jewelry and pawning it.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the 57-year-old was arrested after she reportedly stole and pawned her jewelry that belonged to two patients.

The first victim reported that $21,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their home while receiving care from Maxwell. The second victim accused Maxwell of stealing $50,000 in jewelry from their home in Alva.

Maxwell is charged with grand Theft, providing false owner information to a pawnbroker, and dealing in stolen property.

Luis Alberto Rendon Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Luis Alberto Rendon has been arrested after an investigation conducted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Southwest Florida INTERCEPT Task Force.

According to the CCSO, a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of the 47-year-old. Rendon was accused of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Rendon has been charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography after a search warrant was executed at his residence.