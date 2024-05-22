How dangerous is the five-point intersection in Fort Myers?

City Councilman Liston Bochette is stressing that something needs to be done now to keep the people safe. The Caloosahatchee Bridge is set to be shut down in just days.

Bochette claimed that the closure will make the “5 points” intersection in Fort Myers more dangerous.

It connects Cleveland Avenue, Mcgregor Blvd, Main Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Carson Street.

“If we don’t do something about it, we’re gonna see more accidents and more fatalities at that intersection,” said Bochette.

Bochette sent a letter to the director of the Florida Department of Transportation, that said our community is facing a “grave situation.”

Not only does he think the shutdown will make the intersection more dangerous, but he also thinks FDOT’s entire plan to add an 8-foot sidewalk to the Caloosahatchee Bridge will.

“The improvements to the Caloosahatchee Bridge will most likely cause more accidents and cost more lives. Please address a viable and sustainable solution sooner rather than later,” wrote Bochette.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said he does not agree with Bochette.

“This traffic pattern has existed for years. I’m not sure where the dangerous part comes from every major artery when there’s heavy traffic that is prone to people not driving safely. I’m not aware of an unusual amount of accidents happening in this area,” said Anderson.

Late Wednesday, Fort Myers Police Department released crash data for U.S. 41 and Mcgregor Blvd for the past year, and the data shows 10 traffic crashes and 1 hit-and-run.

In the last ten years, FMPD says they responded to 656 crashes, and two were fatal.

At a press conference Tuesday, an FDOT spokesperson said the department is willing to do a traffic study of the intersection.