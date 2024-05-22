How dangerous is the five-point intersection in Fort Myers?

WINK News
The 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival has announced it will return to Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night.
Amanda Bent, a first-year, work-study student at Florida Southwestern State College, isn’t like most college freshmen.
Insurers are figuring out if your home is worth their risk without even stepping foot on your property. Consumer advocates worry this is going to make the state’s insurance crisis even worse for homeowners. Industry experts believe using drones are a better way to asses homes.
Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.
When a lawyer tells you to keep quiet, it’s probably in your best interest. But, Connor Crumrine did not follow that advice in court Wednesday in Charlotte County.
The bright blue paint got in the water when Lee Department Of Transportation crews were painting the underside of a bridge that crosses over the river.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for May 22, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
Councilman Liston Bochette said burying the power lines won’t just help with the look of the area but much more.
The city council wants to upgrade the park, but Cape Coral neighbors have been resisting it every step of the way.
Nine men have been arrested for trying to lure children, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Highway Patrol unit is being switched back to the traffic unit title to clear up any unanticipated confusion for residents.
Bunions, a painful foot condition, can make each step feel like walking on a path of sharp pebbles.
There are cameras in our kid’s schools, dozens of them, but did you know that Lee County Schools sends those live video feeds to the sheriff’s office, and it’s someone’s job to watch them?
Everyone knows how annoying mosquitos are, which is why as we approach rainy season, we’re following up on collier’s mosquito fish program.
City Councilman Liston Bochette is stressing that something needs to be done now to keep the people safe. The Caloosahatchee Bridge is set to be shut down in just days.
Bochette claimed that the closure will make the “5 points” intersection in Fort Myers more dangerous.
It connects Cleveland Avenue, Mcgregor Blvd, Main Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Carson Street.
“If we don’t do something about it, we’re gonna see more accidents and more fatalities at that intersection,” said Bochette.
Bochette sent a letter to the director of the Florida Department of Transportation, that said our community is facing a “grave situation.”
Not only does he think the shutdown will make the intersection more dangerous, but he also thinks FDOT’s entire plan to add an 8-foot sidewalk to the Caloosahatchee Bridge will.
“The improvements to the Caloosahatchee Bridge will most likely cause more accidents and cost more lives. Please address a viable and sustainable solution sooner rather than later,” wrote Bochette.
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said he does not agree with Bochette.
“This traffic pattern has existed for years. I’m not sure where the dangerous part comes from every major artery when there’s heavy traffic that is prone to people not driving safely. I’m not aware of an unusual amount of accidents happening in this area,” said Anderson.
Late Wednesday, Fort Myers Police Department released crash data for U.S. 41 and Mcgregor Blvd for the past year, and the data shows 10 traffic crashes and 1 hit-and-run.
In the last ten years, FMPD says they responded to 656 crashes, and two were fatal.
At a press conference Tuesday, an FDOT spokesperson said the department is willing to do a traffic study of the intersection.