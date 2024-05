Michael Anthony Brown Jr., 20, mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for armed robbery and falsifying his name to law enforcement.

Police arrested Michael Anthony Brown Jr., 20, on Tuesday after a 911 report regarding a robbery near 1300 NE Pine Island Road on April 16.

When CCPD arrived on the scene, they spoke to a 21-year-old driver who was being followed by a black Kia while traveling northbound on Chiquita Boulevard.

The vehicle continued to trail after the victim’s car for multiple streets before finally coming to a stop because he believed that he could not safely get away from the pursuer.

Brown then allegedly left his vehicle to confront the victim, approaching the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle with a handgun.

After robbing the victim, Brown then began to run away from the scene.

An investigation was conducted on Brown, and police located him at a home in Northwest Cape Coral.

According to police, Brown gave investigators a false name due to having a warrant for his arrest unrelated to the robbery.

He was then arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, providing a false name to law enforcement and violating his probation.