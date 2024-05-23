Keeping your kids safe online over summer break

WINK News
As students enter the summer break, the use of tablets and phones will increase, which stresses the importance of online protection.
The Fort Myers Film Festival opened their 14th annual edition in Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night, featuring 92 films within the next four days.
Somewhere between the infant’s mother getting into the shower and getting out, it got its hands on a piece of tin foil.
Fort Myers City councilman Liston Bochette claimed that the closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge will make the “5 points” intersection in Fort Myers more dangerous.
The 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival has announced it will return to Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night.
Thick, grey smoke filled the air in Fort Myers’ southward village.
Amanda Bent, a first-year, work-study student at Florida Southwestern State College, isn’t like most college freshmen.
A recent analysis study from GOBankingRates determined the range of income needed to earn a spot in the middle class in all 50 states.
Insurers are figuring out if your home is worth their risk without even stepping foot on your property. Consumer advocates worry this is going to make the state’s insurance crisis even worse for homeowners. Industry experts believe using drones are a better way to asses homes.
Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.
When a lawyer tells you to keep quiet, it’s probably in your best interest. But, Connor Crumrine did not follow that advice in court Wednesday in Charlotte County.
The bright blue paint got in the water when Lee Department Of Transportation crews were painting the underside of a bridge that crosses over the river.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for May 22, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
Councilman Liston Bochette said burying the power lines won’t just help with the look of the area but much more.
The city council wants to upgrade the park, but Cape Coral neighbors have been resisting it every step of the way.
To promote proper internet safety, Google is hosting an event at the Oasis Middle School through an interactive online safety program.
State Senator Jonathan Martin and Representative Mike Giallombardo will be in attendance.
On Tuesday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine people in a child predator sting operation, taking each of them into custody within a week.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
For additional social media literacy help, Google offers an online packet, “Be Internet Awesome,” which provides helpful tips and strategies to look out for while traversing the online landscape.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations created a brief interactive quiz to teach children about how to be safe online.