Keeping your kids safe online over summer break

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
As students enter the summer break, the use of tablets and phones will increase, which stresses the importance of online protection.

To promote proper internet safety, Google is hosting an event at the Oasis Middle School through an interactive online safety program.

State Senator Jonathan Martin and Representative Mike Giallombardo will be in attendance.

On Tuesday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine people in a child predator sting operation, taking each of them into custody within a week.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

For additional social media literacy help, Google offers an online packet, “Be Internet Awesome,” which provides helpful tips and strategies to look out for while traversing the online landscape.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations created a brief interactive quiz to teach children about how to be safe online.

