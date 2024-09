Car seats are one of the main tools used to keep children safe, but they are usually installed incorrectly.

For Bill Heuer, becoming a dad for the first time is an emotional rollercoaster.

“We just had a little girl yesterday. Her name is Mary Joyce,” said Heuer. “I feel horrified in the best way possible.”

As he and his wife get ready to bring Mary home, one thing is top of mind: keeping her safe.

“We tried to do as much research as possible to make sure that we’re providing one of the safer units, to make sure that our baby is good,” said Heuer.

Joe Colella, the director of child passenger safety for the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, said car seat safety is a nationwide concern.

“It’s very serious. Car crashes are one of the leading causes of injury and death for kids,” said Colella.

That is where Pediatric Injury Specialist Vilmary Colon steps in.

“It has been proven that seven out of 10 car seats are installed incorrectly,” said Colon.

Colon is a specialist at the Golisano Children’s Hospital, where car seat inspections are offered for free and by appointment. She checked Mary’s car seat for Heuer and made a few adjustments.

“Relief, definitely. I think relief is the number one feeling. Mary, I love you, and I can’t wait to bring you home and be your dad for the rest of your life,” Heuer said.

If you are a parent, here are a few tips to improve car seat safety:

When installing a car seat, the best advice is to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Buying a used car seat is not recommended, as they do have expiration dates.

If you have been in a car crash, replace your child’s car seat.

To find out where car seat inspections are offered, click here.