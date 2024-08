It was the first day back to school in Lee County, and for parents, whether they have an elementary or high schooler, it can be a little nerve-racking.

We all know the routine every August. Get on your backpacks, maybe get on the school bus and get back into the classroom after a long summer break. With that comes new beginnings, like at Franklin Park Elementary.

Jameira McIncosh walked her kids into her old school, and she hardly recognized it after the rebuild.

“When I went here, from pre-K all the way to fifth grade, these were the best years of my life. The programs, dancing classroom, the Everglades trip. I can remember, I can probably recall every field trip I went on here. I love this school. It looks so different now,” McIncosh said.

It’s a full-circle moment for McIncosh, who dropped her first-grade son Robert and her kindergarten daughter at the school.

“It feels good because they made it better for them. Now, they get to experience something I didn’t get the experience because I wish I had an upstairs in elementary school,” she said.

To ease any of her or other parents’ worries, there are a lot of safety measures in place, such as a volunteer who walks children to school and a metal detector, like schools all over Lee County.

At South Fort Myers High, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno paid the students a visit to talk to them about school safety alongside their principal.

“Have those difficult conversations with your children. Sit them down, tell them the do’s and don’ts. Take that time. It’s critical because the parents, guardians, family members, they play a huge role,” he said.

As students start taking the bus, driving their cars to school, getting their schedules and classes and attending after-school activities and sports, they will know to keep their safety in mind.