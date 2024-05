Ericka Maxwell Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A senior caretaker has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $70,000 of her patients’ jewelry and pawning it.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Ericka Maxwell was arrested on Tuesday after she reportedly stole and pawned her jewelry that belonged to two patients.

The first victim reported that $21,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their Bonita Springs home while receiving care from Maxwell.

Maxwell is also accused of stealing $50,000 in jewelry from a victim in Alva.

She is out of jail on bond.