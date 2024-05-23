WINK News

Food truck catches fire in Bonita Springs

Reporter: Jolena Esperto Writer: Nicholas Karsen
The Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District has been working to extinguish a food truck fire that occurred on Thursday.

The fire was reported to the firefighters at around 4:20 a.m. at 3371 Bontina Beach Road.

Firefighters responded to the fire behind the Bonita Springs Self Storage Units Beach Storage.

According to the rescue district, the food truck was brought to the storage facility on Wednesday around 8 p.m.

An 80-pound propane tank inside the truck began to heat up, forcing quick action by firefighters.

The safety valve continues to leak propane with crews en route to the scene to mitigate and remove the 80-pound tank properly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

