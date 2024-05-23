Food truck catches fire in Bonita Springs

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a house fire that forced two people out on Thursday morning.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Thursday with more humid conditions attributed to “feels like” temperatures nearing 100°.
The Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District has been working to extinguish a food truck fire that occurred on Thursday.
As students enter the summer break, the use of tablets and phones will increase, which stresses the importance of online protection.
The Fort Myers Film Festival opened their 14th annual edition in Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night, featuring 92 films within the next four days.
Somewhere between the infant’s mother getting into the shower and getting out, it got its hands on a piece of tin foil.
Fort Myers City councilman Liston Bochette claimed that the closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge will make the “5 points” intersection in Fort Myers more dangerous.
The 14th annual Fort Myers Film Festival has announced it will return to Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night.
Thick, grey smoke filled the air in Fort Myers’ southward village.
Amanda Bent, a first-year, work-study student at Florida Southwestern State College, isn’t like most college freshmen.
A recent analysis study from GOBankingRates determined the range of income needed to earn a spot in the middle class in all 50 states.
Insurers are figuring out if your home is worth their risk without even stepping foot on your property. Consumer advocates worry this is going to make the state’s insurance crisis even worse for homeowners. Industry experts believe using drones are a better way to asses homes.
Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.
When a lawyer tells you to keep quiet, it’s probably in your best interest. But, Connor Crumrine did not follow that advice in court Wednesday in Charlotte County.
The bright blue paint got in the water when Lee Department Of Transportation crews were painting the underside of a bridge that crosses over the river.
The Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District has been working to extinguish a food truck fire that occurred on Thursday.
The fire was reported to the firefighters at around 4:20 a.m. at 3371 Bontina Beach Road.
Firefighters responded to the fire behind the Bonita Springs Self Storage Units Beach Storage.
Credit: WINK News
According to the rescue district, the food truck was brought to the storage facility on Wednesday around 8 p.m.
An 80-pound propane tank inside the truck began to heat up, forcing quick action by firefighters.
The safety valve continues to leak propane with crews en route to the scene to mitigate and remove the 80-pound tank properly.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Credit: WINK News
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.